How to watch and listen to Texas Rangers games this 2023 season

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's baseball time in Texas!

The Texas Rangers' 2023 season is here -- and there are multiple ways to keep up with the games this year.

Here's how you can watch and listen to Rangers games this season whether they're at home or on the road.

Listen

All the Rangers games in 2023 can be heard on the local DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan.

Fans can also listen to games on their mobile phones through 105.3 The Fan on the Audacy app or the radio station's website.

According to the radio station, Rangers coverage is available in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and some southeastern counties of New Mexico.

Watch

Games can be viewed on several different channels throughout the season depending on the game.

You can view the Rangers' entire TV schedule here.

Locally, Bally Sports Southwest will carry a majority of the games this season on television. For those wondering about the Bally Sports+ streaming app, the Rangers games, according to the company, are not offered through this service. Only certain regions offer live MLB games for their local teams.