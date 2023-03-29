Texas Rangers schedule: List of special theme, community nights for 2023 season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baseball season is here!
And that means 82 opportunities to watch the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field this 2023 regular season.
Many of those games will also take place during special theme or community nights at the ballpark.
While the theme nights feature collaborations with teams such as the Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys, the community nights give fans the chance to enjoy a Rangers game alongside other fans with common interests and to support groups such as first responders and teachers.
If you're looking to catch a Rangers game this season with a little more added flavor, here's a list of those special nights to help you determine which games you want to attend.
Theme nights
Fans who want to attend a theme night and also grab a special item from the game must purchase their tickets through offers on this page, according to the team. Use the green "Buy Tickets" button for the game you want to attend.
Good Good Golf - Thursday, April 27 vs. Yankees
- Item: Good Good Golf/Rangers-branded cap
Whataburger - Tuesday, May 2 vs. Diamondbacks
- Item: Rangers/Whataburger Josh Jung jersey
Dallas Stars - Tuesday, June 6 vs. Cardinals
- Item: Rangers/Stars jersey
Indiana Jones - Tuesday, June 13 vs. Angels
- Item: Special 'Indiana Jonah' Heim bobblehead
Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, June 15 vs. Angels
- Item: Rangers/Cowboys jersey
Dallas Mavericks - Wednesday, June 28 vs. Tigers
- Item: Rangers/Mavs jersey
Discovery's Shark Week - Monday, July 17 vs. Rays
- Item: Shark Week-theme Jon Gray bobblehead
Margaritaville - Saturday, August 5 vs. Marlins
- Item: Rangers-themed Hawaiian jersey
Star Wars - Saturday, September 2 vs. Twins
- Item: Star Wars-themed Nathanial Lowe bobblehead
OpTic Gaming - Monday, September 4 vs. Astros
- Item: TBA
FC Dallas - Tuesday, September 5 vs. Astros
- Item: Rangers/FC Dallas Martin Perez jersey
Choctaw Casinos & Resorts - Wednesday, September 6 vs. Astros
- Item: TBA
Last Chance Theme Night - Friday, September 22 vs. Mariners
- Item: TBA (will feature items from previous theme nights)
Community nights
Fans can purchase tickets here for the community nights of their choice. Many of the nights also feature special items such as caps that come with the tickets.
- Texas Woman's University - Saturday, April 22 vs. Athletics
- First Responders 1 - Saturday, April 29 vs. Yankees
- Youth Baseball and Softball - Sunday, April 30 vs. Yankees
- Texas Tech University - Wednesday, May 17 vs. Braves
- Military Appreciation - Saturday, May 20 vs. Rockies
- Bark at the Park - Sunday, May 21 vs. Rockies
- Baylor University - Friday, June 2 vs. Mariners
- Teacher Appreciation - Saturday, June 3 vs. Mariners
- Hardin-Simmons University - Saturday, June 3 vs. Mariners
- Boy and Girl Scouts Weekend - Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4
- Abilene Christian University - Friday, June 16 vs. Blue Jays
- Mexican Heritage - Saturday, June 17 vs. Blue Jays
- Youth Baseball and Softball - Sunday, June 18 vs. Blue Jays
- Dallas College - Monday, June 26 vs. Tigers
- Tarleton State University - Friday, June 30 vs. Astros
- Healthcare Heroes - Friday, July 14 vs. Guardians
- Stephen F. Austin University - Saturday, July 15 vs. Guardians
- Big 12 Night - Tuesday, July 18 vs. Rays
- University of North Texas - Wednesday, August 2 vs. White Sox
- Texas A&M University - Friday, August 4 vs. Marlins
- Teacher Appreciation - Saturday, August 19 vs. Brewers
- SMU - Saturday, August 19 vs. Brewers
- First Responders 2 - Sunday, August 20 vs. Brewers
- Military Appreciation - Sunday, September 3 vs. Twins
- University of Texas at Arlington - Wednesday, September 6 vs. Astros
- Veterans Appreciation - Saturday, September 9 vs. Athletics
- Last Chance Theme Night - Friday, September 22 vs. Mariners