Texas Rangers schedule: List of special theme, community nights for 2023 season

Whether you're looking to score a Whataburger-themed jersey or hang out with fans from your favorite college teams, there's plenty of special nights this season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baseball season is here!

And that means 82 opportunities to watch the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field this 2023 regular season.

Many of those games will also take place during special theme or community nights at the ballpark.

While the theme nights feature collaborations with teams such as the Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys, the community nights give fans the chance to enjoy a Rangers game alongside other fans with common interests and to support groups such as first responders and teachers.

If you're looking to catch a Rangers game this season with a little more added flavor, here's a list of those special nights to help you determine which games you want to attend.

Theme nights

Fans who want to attend a theme night and also grab a special item from the game must purchase their tickets through offers on this page, according to the team. Use the green "Buy Tickets" button for the game you want to attend.

Good Good Golf - Thursday, April 27 vs. Yankees

Item: Good Good Golf/Rangers-branded cap

Whataburger - Tuesday, May 2 vs. Diamondbacks

Item: Rangers/Whataburger Josh Jung jersey

Dallas Stars - Tuesday, June 6 vs. Cardinals

Item: Rangers/Stars jersey

Indiana Jones - Tuesday, June 13 vs. Angels

Item: Special 'Indiana Jonah' Heim bobblehead

Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, June 15 vs. Angels

Item: Rangers/Cowboys jersey

Dallas Mavericks - Wednesday, June 28 vs. Tigers

Item: Rangers/Mavs jersey

Discovery's Shark Week - Monday, July 17 vs. Rays

Item: Shark Week-theme Jon Gray bobblehead

Margaritaville - Saturday, August 5 vs. Marlins

Item: Rangers-themed Hawaiian jersey

Star Wars - Saturday, September 2 vs. Twins

Item: Star Wars-themed Nathanial Lowe bobblehead

OpTic Gaming - Monday, September 4 vs. Astros

Item: TBA

FC Dallas - Tuesday, September 5 vs. Astros

Item: Rangers/FC Dallas Martin Perez jersey

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts - Wednesday, September 6 vs. Astros

Item: TBA

Last Chance Theme Night - Friday, September 22 vs. Mariners

Item: TBA (will feature items from previous theme nights)

Community nights

Fans can purchase tickets here for the community nights of their choice. Many of the nights also feature special items such as caps that come with the tickets.