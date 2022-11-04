Luka injury tracker: Will the Mavs star be available for the NBA playoffs?

Doncic's injury from Sunday happened after contact from a mid-air collision with Spurs big man Zach Collins.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic strained his left calf in the third quarter and was then ruled out for the rest of the regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday night.

Monday afternoon, Doncic received an MRI on his calf, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon reported that the MRI confirmed Doncic suffered a calf strain and that there's no timetable for his return.

As the No. 4 seed, the Mavericks will start their playoff run against the No. 5 seed Utah Jazz Saturday at noon. These two teams split their four regular-season games against each other, each winning two.

This will be the first postseason the Mavs will have home-court advantage since the 2010-2011 season—when the franchise won its sole NBA championship.

So this injury has left many Mavs fans wondering if Doncic will miss some playoff games and if so, when he will be back on the court.

First, there's a big difference between contact and non-contact injuries. Non-contact injuries frequently turn out worse than the alternative.

Doncic's injury from Sunday happened after contact from a mid-air collision with Spurs big man Zach Collins.

Specific to Doncic's situation, it is difficult to predict how long a calf strain takes to heal. Players have come back within the week of the injury while others have taken several months.

And in some cases, if not fully healed, calf strains can result in re-injury or other worse injuries. For example, Kevin Durant came back from a calf strain in the 2019 NBA Finals only to rupture his Achilles midway through his first game back.

According to Jeff Stotts, who is a renowned injury analyst on Twitter, the average time lost for calf strains in the NBA this season was 16 days.

Re: Luka: There’s a lot of variability in calf strains. The calf is actually a muscle complex made up of multiple muscles. Severity & location will factor into resulting recovery. Average time lost for calf strains in the NBA this season was 16 days (median 17, minimum = 3 days) — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) April 11, 2022

Going off this average, that would put Doncic back on the court around April 25 or April 26.

Coach Jason Kidd said before the game the club wanted to treat the game as a dress rehearsal for the playoffs even if it didn't mean moving up from the fourth seed.

Doncic had played his normal rotation, going the entire first quarter and part of the second. He was on the verge of playing all of the third quarter when he pulled up with the injury. He left with 2:24 remaining in the quarter.