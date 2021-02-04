Kristap Porzingis presents a mismatch opportunity against many NBA teams. Will Dallas take advantage? | Locked On Mavs

In the Mavericks matchup against the Celtics on Wednesday, Kristap Porzingis sat during the fourth quarter because of the defensive matchup, coach Rick Carlisle said

Coach Rick Carlisle and Kristaps Porzingis said he sat in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics because of the defensive matchup.

"Of course I want to be out there. I want to do what's best for the team," said Porzingis in a media availability.

But Porzingis, who had 19 points in the game, also said he wants to use the mismatch he creates to benefit the Mavericks.

However, on Friday's episode of Locked On Mavs, Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris say that Dallas needs to find more ways to use those mismatches to their advantage.

Angstadt and Harris also talked about JJ Redick's comments after practice on Thursday about his injured heel, his return to the court, playing with Luka Doncic and Porzingis, and the veterans who helped him when he started in the NBA.

On his podcast, The Old Man & the Three, Redick said the New Orleans Pelicans front office cannot be trusted because of the way they handled his trade request and the promise they made him.

How will that affect the Pelicans ability to sign free agents and does this explain why the Mavericks have been so careful when handling player relationships?