Who is left for Dallas to grab in NBA free agency? | Locked On Mavs

Who is off the table and who is still available for Mavericks? Will Space Jam 2 be any good? Important questions are asked in this episode of Locked On Mavs.

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards 109-87 Saturday night. Doncic shot 12 of 24 and had eight rebounds and six assists as Dallas has won its fourth straight and completed a five-game trip at 4-1.

Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) share their thoughts on the Dallas Mavericks' games over the weekend and discuss the Western Conference race.

Can anyone catch the Lakers? They've dropped 6 of their last 8 games, though they have been without the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Mavericks picked up sharpshooting JJ Reddick recently, but who is left in the 2021 NBA free agency to come to Dallas? The guys dive into the 2021 NBA free agent class, who is off the table and who is still available for Dallas?

Should they go all-in for Kawhi Leonard? He had 19 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in his last game against the Lakers. Is Kyle Lowry the answer?

Who else is out there?

Finally, the most important question of the week is asked. Will Space Jam 2 be any good?

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Mavericks podcast is on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Will Space Jam 2 be good or awful?



We debated that today on the Locked On Mavericks Podcast.



📺 https://t.co/sPwzTa03oMhttps://t.co/ES7sLTSOf5 — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) April 5, 2021