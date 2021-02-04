Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle announces surprise positive COVID-19 test

The Dallas head coach is getting tested again at the team hotel to be certain and may not coach Friday night.

NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle announced during Friday's pre-game press conference that he had an unexpected positive test for COVID-19.

Carlisle's press conference was conducted via zoom, as it has been all season.

The Mavericks head coach may not coach in Friday night's game against the New York Knicks. If Carlisle cannot be at the game, Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley will coach in his place.

"There's been some retesting, there may need to be more depending on what the league decides based on the entire situation," said Carlisle.

Carlisle said he has been fully vaccinated for a couple months now. He is planning to be tested again at the team hotel to see if the result was a false positive.

"It definitely was an unexpected thing," said Carlisle. "I have no symptoms, I feel great."