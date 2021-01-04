Luka Dončić was a cheat code in big win over Celtics | Locked On Mavericks

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris break down Luka Dončić's dominant performance in the win over the Boston Celtics.

DALLAS — Luka Dončić dominated the night despite great defensive play from Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris break it down on this episode of Locked On Mavericks.

Dončić had 36 points and eight rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Boston Celtics 113-108.

Jalen Brunson added 21 points, including two late free throws, and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 19 points but only played sparingly in the 4th quarter.

Dallas led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before the Celtics rallied to within single digits in the fourth. Jayson Tatum had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Boston. Jaylen Brown added 24 points for Boston, which has lost its last two.

