Luka Doncic carried the Mavs on his shoulders in a big win over the Clippers. Can he keep it up? | Locked On Mavericks

Luka dropped 42 points in a huge win over the Clippers on Wednesday. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris talk about what needs to happen next on Locked On Mavericks.

DALLAS — On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will have a chance to clinch their playoffs series. This comes after a thrilling Game 5 win to go up 3-2.

Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100. 

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are pumped up and break it all down on this episode of Locked On Mavericks Podcast.

If you didn't watch the game or look at social media, let us tell you now; Luka was a one-man wrecking crew.

Headed into their win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks made a number of adjustments, but one especially stood out.

The Mavs had their tallest lineup in almost two decades. Head coach Rick Carlisle replaced Maxi Kleber in the game with the 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic. 

Credit: AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) watches as center Boban Marjanovic uses a broom to poke the ball from the backboard as they played the Utah Jazz during the first half an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

That meant the height of their starting five was: 

  • Boban Marjanovic, 7'4"
  • Kristaps Porzingis, 7'3"
  • Luka Doncic, 6'7"
  • Tim Hardaway, Jr., 6'5"
  • Dorian Finney-Smith, 6'7"

As a result, it was the Mavs' tallest starting lineup since 2003.

The lineup used that year: 

  • Shawn Bradley, 7'6"
  • Raef LaFrentz, 6'11"
  • Dirk Nowitzki, 7'0"
  • Michael Finley, 6'7"
  • Steve Nash, 6'3"

The Mavs can close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championships with a win in Game 6 on Friday. 

