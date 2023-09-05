'Do or die' | Jake Paul says he'll end fight against Nate Diaz in 4 rounds or less

Paul and Diaz will fight on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS — It wouldn't be a Jake Paul-Nate Diaz press conference without some theatrics, and that's exactly what happened at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Paul and Diaz are set to fight Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and that's exactly where they faced off for the first time since announcing their eight-round bout (which may change? More on that later.)

Some parts of the press conference were cordial. Others moments were a bit unorthodox, like Diaz walking away in the middle of it all to go to the bathroom (allegedly). He was gone for about five minutes and Paul answered questions from the media in the meantime.

At one point, Paul went as far as mocking Diaz with a toy monkey clapping cymbals stating, "this is what I imagine the inside of Nate's head is like." Diaz taunted Paul later on in the press conference to bring the toy out again.

Theatrics aside, both fighters shared two things in common:

They echoed the same sentiment of respecting each others abilities. They were both confident they'll knock the other out.

Paul said he would "finish the fight in four rounds or less."

"I think [Diaz] is going to be sharp for a couple of rounds, but there's just nothing he could do to stop me," Paul said. "I'm bigger. I'm faster. I'm stronger. I'm the better boxer. [Diaz] is going to be coming forward, no head movement, trying to pressure me and he's going to get diced up."

Diaz didn't give an exact round or method of victory, but simply that he would "whoop [Paul's] ass."

"I want to make big events, big fights happen and strike while the iron is hot," Paul said."[Diaz] was a free agent. Let's run it ... make it happen. I'm ready for war. Thank you for having me out, Dallas. I love y'all. And I'm going to do what Conor McGregor couldn't do and that's knock this man out."

On the surface, this fight is billed as the ex-YouTuber-turned-boxer versus the MMA legend with no professional boxing experience. Paul and Diaz spent a good amount of time giving their boxing resume.

While Diaz has not fought professionally in the ring, he said he has spared with boxing legend Andre Ward. Paul noted that he's spared with professional boxers in his training, as well, and has added Shane Mosely to his team, who was in attendance at the press conference.

Renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, who hosted the press conference on behalf of DAZN, played with the prospect of the fighters wanting to open up the eight-bout fight to 10 or 12 rounds.

#PaulDiaz is set to be an eight-round bout on Aug. 5. Here, @arielhelwani discusses with @jakepaul and @NateDiaz209 on upping the rounds of the fight to 10 or 12. pic.twitter.com/KRrEqCjP7z — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) May 9, 2023

Moments before the press conference ended, Diaz walked off stage and allegedly went to the bathroom. He was gone for a few minutes and returned to the stage to face-off with Paul.

Moments before the face-off @NateDiaz209 walked off the stage. He supposedly was going to the bathroom. 🤷🏼‍♂️@jakepaul took the moment to “face-off” with the toy monkey get brought on stage with him. Diaz did come back minutes later and formally faced off with Paul. #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/8Xl2ODNTVF — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) May 9, 2023

Helwani said at the press conference that 20,000 fans had already signed up for pre-sale ticket access, which go on sale May 11.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access to tickets to the fight online here.