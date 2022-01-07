Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball coming to Frisco; first games kick off this weekend

The league features 12 teams with rosters made up of former NBA and international players coached by legends like Dr. J, Ice Man, Rick Barry and Nancy Leiberman.

FRISCO, Texas — Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league is making North Texas home for the next seven weeks.

It's taking up residency in Frisco!

If you're not familiar -- it's a 3-on-3 pro basketball league founded by hip-hop artist and actor Ice Cube himself.

The league features 12 teams with rosters made up of former NBA and international players coached by legends like Dr. J, Ice Man, Rick Barry and Nancy Leiberman.

The first games in Frisco will kick off at noon Saturday, July 2, at the Comerica Center located at 2601 Avenue of the Stars.

Lieberman's team, Power, will take on the Enemies in Game 1 of three on Saturday. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

@thebig3 is back in Texas! This weekend only redeem 2 FREE tickets by using the graphic below at the gate. We are excited to see you there to cheer on @Big3Power and head coach @nancylieberman. Nancy and Team Power take on the Enemies at 12pm at Comerica Center in Frisco. pic.twitter.com/rmtKblRdcd — Nancy Lieberman Charities (@NLCharities) June 30, 2022

"Dallas has been great to the BIG3 since year one," Ice Cube told WFAA. "... Each year the competition gets more fierce, so the play on the court is going to be better than any other season."

After the league's stint in North Texas, the playoffs and national championship games will take place in a TBA location.

Following the BIG3 Championship Game, the league will debut an All-Star Game at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

"We have a lot of NBA greats as part of this league. And we would love just a little more love from the NBA," Ice Cube said. "If we don't get it, it don't matter, we're still here. We're gonna have fun and we're gonna play our style of the game."

"We have been working hard to build the league's community and fanbase these last few months and it is exciting to see so many who want to be part of what we are creating here," BIG3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz said in a press release.