The Mavericks use their first signing of the 2022 NBA offseason to bring back big man JaVale McGee, who played for the team during the 2015-16 season.

DALLAS — Veteran center JaVale McGee has agreed to sign with and come back to the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

McGee will reportedly sign a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Mavs, who played for the Mavs during the 2015-16 season. During that year, the 34-year-old veteran center averaged 5.1 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game.

This comes after four-year guard Jalen Brunson reportedly chose to sign with the New York Knicks rather than come back to play for the Mavs. Earlier in June before free agency began, the Mavs traded for 26-year-old big man Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets.

Since McGee last played for the Mavs, he has won three NBA Championships, two with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Michigan native was a backup center for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021-22 season.

McGee told ESPN he expects to be Dallas' starting center next season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.