DALLAS — Veteran center JaVale McGee has agreed to sign with and come back to the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
McGee will reportedly sign a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Mavs, who played for the Mavs during the 2015-16 season. During that year, the 34-year-old veteran center averaged 5.1 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game.
This comes after four-year guard Jalen Brunson reportedly chose to sign with the New York Knicks rather than come back to play for the Mavs. Earlier in June before free agency began, the Mavs traded for 26-year-old big man Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets.
Since McGee last played for the Mavs, he has won three NBA Championships, two with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Michigan native was a backup center for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021-22 season.
McGee told ESPN he expects to be Dallas' starting center next season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
McGee has established himself as one of the best rim-rolling big men in the league, even in the latter part of his career. With Luka Doncic being an elite ballhandler in the pick-and-roll, McGee will likely be setting plenty of picks for the Mavs star guard while both players are on the floor.