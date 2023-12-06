Meet WFAA 2023 High School Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year Janiah Allen-Taylor

Allen-Taylor displayed leadership both in the classroom and on the court. The senior class president also served as captain of the girls basketball team.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENTON, Texas — WFAA's 2023 High School Girls Scholar Athlete of Year is Denton Ryan senior Janiah Allen-Taylor.

Allen-Taylor displayed leadership both in the classroom and on the court. The senior class president also served as captain of the girls basketball team.

"When it comes to basketball, school, anything -- if I know if I can do better, I always choose to do better," explained Allen-Taylor.

Allen-Taylor's mother, Erin, knew her oldest daughter was destined for greatness.

"She was always smart, she always had a great desire to learn," Erin said, remembering the time when Allen-Taylor secretly stayed up past bedtime to read books.

After registering Allen-Taylor for kindergarten in May 2010, Erin posted on Facebook: "Today, I registered the valedictorian of the graduating class of 2023 for school!"

Thirteen years later, Allen-Taylor stood in front of her peers as the valedictorian for Denton Ryan High School's class of 2023.

Mothers always know best.

"Nailed it," Erin first pumped.

As class president and valedictorian, Allen-Taylor gave two speeches on graduation day, including a heartfelt valedictorian speech about her personal experience with loss and resilience.

She addressed the audience, "For those of you who may not know, my father passed away unexpectedly at the end of June last year."

Jason Taylor, her father and Erin's husband, died two months before the start of Janiah's senior year.

"He was her number one fan, without question," Erin recalled. "He did not miss basketball games. Anything where a handclap was going up for Janiah, he was there."

Erin added, "Not having that going into the biggest year of your life, she could have easily folded. And what I saw her do was blossom. What I saw her do was go even harder."

Erin saw it first-hand. She's a vice principal at Denton Ryan High School.

"She was just always there for me," Allen-Taylor said. "When I had to cry, when I was having a bad day... I knew she was going through it just like me, but she was always there for me and my little sister."

When asked who inspires her?

"My mom," she replied crisply.

"It makes me feel proud," Erin smiled. "It makes me know that she's listening. I think she's heard me. I tried to be the best example I could of how to live your life.the best way you can. No matter the sun. No matter the rain."

Allen-Taylor shined through the storm and soon she's off to college at the University of Texas, where she's considering a career as a lawyer or sports agent.

"I want to impact my community and young black girls like me," she asserted.