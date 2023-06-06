UNT lands Oklahoma transfer guard C.J. Noland, adding talent to championship-winning roster

Noland was a 4-star prospect from Waxahachie in 2021. He spent two seasons with the Sooners.

DENTON, Texas — North Texas native C.J. Noland is coming home.

Noland, who spent the past two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, has transferred to the University of North Texas in Denton, university officials announced Monday.

The 6-foot-3-inch guard was a 4-star prospect from Waxahachie, Texas, in 2021 and was ranked as the nation’s No. 86 overall recruit by Rivals. Noland played 59 games for Oklahoma, including eight starts as a sophomore.

Noland was voted to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in his first year at Norman, shooting 53% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc.

Noland led Waxahchie High School in his senior season to a No. 1 ranking in Texas and a 6A Regional final appearance. Noland joins a Mean Green program coming off its most successful season in school history.

North Texas won a program record 31 games last season and capped off the year with an NIT tournament championship.