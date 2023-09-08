'The district's largest classroom': Why Prosper ISD is proposing a $94 million football stadium to voters

The district's second proposed high school stadium is part of its four-proposition bond package, totaling $2.8 billion.

There's no doubt: Texas loves its football. So, on the surface, a bond election including a $94 million price tag for a second high school stadium isn't entirely shocking to read, given the culture of the Lone Star State.

Yes, the price tag would make it the "most expensive in Texas history." That's true. But according to district spokesperson Rachel Trotter, there is much more to the story than "building a new football stadium." Trotter told WFAA over the phone this is not just a football stadium, but rather "the district's largest classroom."

Trotter noted there is numerous other benefits to the stadium and uses of it:

Concessions ran by the students

Hundreds of members of organizations contributing to the game day atmosphere, including the school's band performing, JROTC presenting the colors, journalism students running the jumbotron and stadium graphics, cheerleaders and spirit squad

Community events hosted year-round, such as the district's Hope Walk for suicide prevention, Safety Bash hosted by Prosper PD in partnership with First Responders, etc.

Spring sporting events such as soccer, track and field meets, regional track

UIL competitions – band performances

Graduations

And the price needs context, too, Trotter said.

The $94 million tag is a projection of the price to build the stadium, accounting for inflation and construction costs at the time the project would start, which Trotter estimated to be 15% and 30% increases relative to the price in 2023, respectively. The stadium, if approved, wouldn't start construction for another three to five years and is planned to be located at the district's fourth high school, which is set to open in 2025. Trotter said both inflation and construction costs have gone up post-pandemic.

Prosper ISD is the fastest growing school district in North Texas, which brings up another important contextual point.

Trotter told WFAA that in 2002, the district had less than 1,000 students and only three campuses. Ten years later, those metrics grew to 5,500 students and seven buildings. By 2022, Prosper ISD housed 25,000 students and 21 campuses. The district added another 3,000-plus students, totaling 28,200 students, and four more schools in 2023. By 2025, Prosper ISD will open two more middle schools (Daniel L. Jones Middle School and Moseley Middle School), its 18th elementary school (Betty Jackson Elementary School) and the fourth high school (Richland High School).

Prosper's population has grown from 3,000 in 2002 to just under 38,000 in 2023. With the population growth, a majority of the new infrastructure, according to Trotter, has been residential. And thus, the district's schools and stadiums have served as venues needed to host community events throughout the year.

The growth is also prevalent in another piece of the district's four-proposition, $2.8 billion bond package. Proposition A, if approved, would add six new elementary schools, a second Early Childhood School, two more middle schools, a fifth high school, complete Richland High School and make upgrades to 12 of the pre-existing campuses (eight elementary schools and four middle schools).

The district opened its first high school stadium, 12,000-seat Children's Health Stadium, in 2019 after it was passed with 85% bond approval, Trotter said.

With a second high school stadium, all of the district's high schools would rotate playing at both, rather than having a designated "home field" for certain schools, according to Trotter.

Breaking down Prosper ISD's 2023 bond election

Prop A – $2,439,575,000

Build new schools and support facilities: $1,775,915,123

6 new elementary schools



Second Early Childhood School



2 new middle schools



High School #5



Complete Richland High School (High School #4)



Outdoor Learning Center



Administration & Professional Learning Center

Modernize older schools and facilities: $417,887,931 Update eight Schools : Baker Elementary School, Cockrell Elementary School, Folsom Elementary School, Light Farms Elementary School, Rucker Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School, Rogers Middle School, Prosper High School Expand four Schools : Rucker Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School, Rogers Middle School, Prosper High School Update current administration building for alternate use



Prop B – $140,000,000

Upgrade Technology: Provide new devices for students, teachers, and staff.

Prop C – $102,425,000

Improve and expand the district’s athletic facilities, including the construction of a new stadium with seating for 8,000 and an 8-lane track and renovations to turf and tracks at existing facilities. $94 million – Second high school stadium ~$8.4 million – Artificial turf and new tracks at pre-existing facilities



Prop D – $125,000,000

Constructing a new Performing Arts Center, providing a space for students to perform in dance, theater, music, and the visual arts.

Due to new legislative requirements on all ballot propositions, voters will see this language: “This is a property tax increase.” The district, on its website, said the bond propositions will not lead to a new tax increase because it is already at maximum level for outstanding debt. The website continues to say the bonds will not be paid by most taxpayers because their cost is covered by growth of increased taxable income from new construction, an expanded commercial tax base, new homes and growth on existing property.

Most expensive high school stadiums in Texas

At $94 million, the proposed high school stadium in Prosper would be the most expensive in the state. Here are how the price tags ranked as of this writing. It is important to note these were the prices when each respective stadium was built. To Trotter's point, inflation and construction costs have risen since these stadiums were built.