x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Texas' top 10 most expensive high school football stadiums

Four of the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas are in the DFW metroplex.

More Videos

TEXAS, USA — The high school football scene in Texas is a sight to behold every fall. 

The stadiums are eye-grabbing in their own right. It seems commonplace nowadays for the opening of a new stadium to go viral on social media. That's what happened with Melissa High School this month, as their new $35 million stadium has captured the eyes of the Internet

The visuals are nice, indeed, but what if I told you the $35 million price tag doesn't even crack Texas' top 10? 

Five of the top 10 come from Houston area school districts, four of them are in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and one is in the Beaumont area. Here are the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle:

  • Berry Center (Cy-Fair FCU Stadium)
    • Cost: $80 million*
    • Opened: 2006
    • Capacity: 11,000                                                                                                                                                                        *The $80 million figure also includes construction of 9,500-seat arena and 456-seat theater.
  • Legacy Stadium (Katy ISD)
    • Cost: $70.3 million
    • Opened: 2017
    • Capacity: 12,000
  • McKinney Stadium (McKinney ISD)
    • Cost: $70 million
    • Opened: 2018
    • Capacity: 12,000
  • Eagle Stadium (Allen ISD)
    • Cost: $60 million
    • Opened: 2012
    • Capacity: 18,000
  • Woodforest Bank Stadium (Conroe ISD)
    • Cost: $49 million
    • Opened: 2008
    • Capacity: 10,000
  • Children’s Health Stadium (Prosper ISD)
    • Cost: $48 million*
    • Opened: 2019
    • Capacity: 12,000
      *Also includes the cost of a new natatorium.
  • Memorial Stadium (Beaumont ISD)
    • Cost: $47.3 million*
    • Opened: 2010
    • Capacity: 10,600
      *The cost of the stadium also includes a natatorium. The stadium originally was set to cost $29 million, but overruns pushed it to $47.3 million.
  • District Stadium (Tomball ISD)
    • Cost: $42.6 million
    • Opened: 2021
    • Capacity: 10,000
  • Freedom Field (Alvin ISD)
    • Cost: $41.4 million
    • Opened: 2018
    • Capacity: 10,280
  • Challenger-Columbia Stadium (Clear Creek ISD)
    • Cost: $39 million
    • Opened: 2016
    • Capacity: 10,000

Melissa High School's new $35 million stadium ranks No. 12 in the Lone Star State.

More Texas headlines:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out