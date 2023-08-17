VIDEO: Dallas Cowboys No. 63 and No. 54 scuffle sparks training camp fight

ESPN Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer captured video of the incident.

OXNARD, Calif. — In NFL training camps, it can get feisty sometimes.

At Cowboys camp in Oxnard, things got a little heated during one of the drills and a fight sparked from a scuffle between Micah Parsons and Tyler Biadasz.

Williams' hit on Biadasz sparked a large scuffle between the offensive and defensive players. ESPN Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer captured video of the incident:

Getting feisty today. Micah Parsons and Tyler Biadasz get into it with Sam Williams blindsiding Biadasz. Second incident of the day after a camp without a fight before today. pic.twitter.com/lYOifSpyUo — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 16, 2023

Who is No. 63, Tyler Biadasz?

Biadasz was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 out of Wisconsin.

As a rookie, he replaced an injured Joe Looney in the starting lineup of the fifth game against the New York Giants. He started four straight games, until suffering a hamstring injury during warmups in the ninth game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the 2022 season, Biadasz was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

Who is No. 54, Sam Williams?

Williams was drafted in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 out of Ole Miss.

As a rookie in 2022, Williams played in 15 games, racking up 22 tackles (15 solo, 7 assisted) and four sacks.