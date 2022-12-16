North Texas HS swimmer breaks record held by legendary Olympian Michael Phelps

Swimming for Lakeside Aquatic Club, this high school sophomore broke Phelps' 400-Meter Individual Medley record the Olympian has held since 2002.

KELLER, Texas — Swimming and Michael Phelps are synonymous.

When you think of elite swimming, how can you not think of the most-decorated Olympian of all-time? Twenty-eight Olympic medals ... 23 of them gold.

Phelps has collected records throughout his career, but one of them was just beat by a North Texas high school sophomore.

Swimming for Lakeside Aquatic Club at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition in Austin on Dec. 9, Keller High sophomore Maximus Williamson broke one of Phelps' records.

Williamson posted a time of 3:39.83 in the 15-16 National Age Group 400-Meter Individual Medley, breaking the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42.08., according to Keller ISD.

"Breaking 40 [seconds] was a goal for me," Williamson said. "I was so close to it last year ... I think that's what pushed me the most."

"Michael Phelps is the most well-known swimmer of all time, so even people who don't know swimming know Phelps," Keller High swim coach Jamie Shults added. "To break a 20-year-old Michael Phelps record is truly an extraordinary accomplishment."

Williamson competes for the Keller High School swim team when he's not swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club. Shults said Williamson is a "phenomenal leader on our team."

"It's hard to grasp the concept of what just happened," Williamson said. "I'm just left speechless to be compared to the GOAT [greatest of all-time]."