South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle.

In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).

It was also the first state championship in school history.

Now, after defeating Argyle (14-1), 14-6, in the 5A Division II state semifinals, the Bears have punched their tickets to AT&T Stadium for second year in a row. Standing in their way of back-to-back titles is Port Neches-Groves (13-2).

SOC began its 2022 season 0-3 after a tough non-district schedule, falling to Duncanville (still alive in 6A-D1), Lancaster and DeSoto (still alive in 6A-D2). The Bears have not lost since, rattling off 12 straight wins, including a five-game stretch where they shut out their opponents by an average of more than 50 points.

Once again, SOC has a chance to make Texas high school football history. A Dallas ISD team has not made back-to-back state championship games since Booker T. Washington did three years in a row from 1956-58 in the Prairie View Interscholastic League, and a Dallas ISD team has never won consecutive titles.

SOC is playing for more than its school, too. Supporters say the culture around South Oak Cliff High School is about family.

“We’re all very adamant about equity and fighting for what’s best, not just for the kids at South Oak Cliff, but this whole community,” Natashia Gerard, President of SOC Alumni Bear Cave, told WFAA.

SOC and Port Neches-Groves will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.