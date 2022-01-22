It's South Oak Cliff Day in Dallas. Watch the Golden Bears' celebration here

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared Saturday "South Oak Cliff Day" in honor of the Golden Bears historic title.

DALLAS — South Oak Cliff became the first Dallas ISD football team to win a state championship in more than 60 years. And now they're getting their own day on the calendar -- and a parade to celebrate.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared Saturday "South Oak Cliff Day" in honor of the Golden Bears' historic title, which they earned in a December with a win over Liberty Hill at AT&T Stadium.

On Saturday morning, more than 20 Dallas ISD schools, bands and drill teams will participate in a downtown parade for South Oak Cliff.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Pearl and Main in downtown and will proceed up Main, before looping around to City Hall.

At 12:45 p.m., city and state officials will hold a program at City Hall to cap off the festivities.

You can watch the program live in the video player above.

Mayor Johnson and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson will be on hand, and Eddie Bernice Johnson will be the grand marshal.

Road closures will include Main Street from Good Latimer to Griffin Street, Griffin from Main to Young Street and Young Street from Griffin to Akard.

South Oak Cliff's championship marked Dallas ISD's first UIL title since 1950.