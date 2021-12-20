Go Golden Bears! How to watch the South Oak Cliff football team's UIL state championship parade and celebration

WFAA will stream the championship parade and following presentation on Tuesday, December 21, as Dallas ISD celebrates its first UIL title since 1950.

DALLAS — The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears may have won the 2021 UIL Class 5A Division II state title on Saturday, but the city's celebration of the team's big win is just getting started.

On Tuesday, a parade will be held in honor of the Cinderella team's big 23-14 win over Central Texas' Liberty Hill -- an accomplishment that represents Dallas ISD's first UIL title since 1950, as well as the city's first statewide honors since Booker T. Washington High School's state title in the pre-integration Prairie View Interscholastic League in 1958. (Not counting, of course, the legendary 1988 Carter High School team, also from Oak Cliff, whose championship was infamously stripped away due to academic infractions.)

The parade route on Tuesday will find the SOC darlings marching from the headquarters of the community organization For Oak Cliff (907 E. Ledbetter Drive) to South Oak Cliff High School itself (3601 S. Marsalis Avenue) starting at 11 a.m.

After that hourlong march and procession through Oak Cliff, a celebration presentation will be hosted at the South Oak Cliff football field starting at noon.

The entirety of the parade and following presentation will be streamed for live viewing on WFAA.com, on the WFAA YouTube channel, on the WFAA mobile app and on WFAA's Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps beginning at 11 a.m.

The Tuesday event promises to be a festive affair that will honor the team's milestone achievements on the field and recognizes the love and support that the Oak Cliff community, and Dallas at large, has shown South Oak Cliff over the course of its championship run.

In the run up to the team's win, three of its seniors also earned and accepted scholarship offers from area FBS college football programs: Next year, running back Qualon Farrar will play at North Texas, defensive back Kyron Chambers will play at TCU and quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings will play at SMU.

What a year it's been for these Golden Bears.