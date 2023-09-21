Frisco Emerson HS football head coach Kendall Miller enjoying 5-0 start for second straight season

Establishing a brand new program is difficult, but Coach Miller and his staff have done a great job laying the groundwork for success.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Last year, Frisco Emerson High School kicked off their first full season of varsity football. As of Sept. 21, the Mavericks have played 16 games. They’ve won 14 of them.

Following a 9-2 campaign that included a playoff berth, Emerson returned to the field for the 2023 season with their roster intact and have promptly started 5-0 for the second straight year.

Their margin of victory might be even more impressive than their record. The Mavericks have posted at least 41 points in all four games and have won them all by an average of nearly 43 points.

Establishing a brand new program is difficult, but head coach Kendall Miller and his staff have done a great job laying the groundwork for success. Last weekend, Miller joined WFAA Sports on the High School Sports Special to discuss their undefeated start to the season.

“Last year obviously helped,” Miller said. “We’re in a situation that’s unique, where every single player is returning from last season. The feeling and the expectations for our team were a little bit different. We entered last season not sure what we’d be able to do. We felt like we could do some things, but we were completely unproven. This year, it’s a different feeling. Guys are coming in knowing they can win some games.”

With so much success achieved so early for such a young core, Miller is pleased with the way his team has approached every game on the schedule.

“We really haven’t got caught looking down the road, and that was something I was concerned about,” Miller explained. “From the very first ball game to now, we talk about each week and nothing beyond that. We challenged our kids to put on earmuffs and blinders, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that so far.”

While the majority of the roster is full of returners, there is one notable exception: starting quarterback Michael Hawkins transferred in from Allen, and he has taken the reins of the Mavericks’ high-powered offense. Hawkins’ dual-threat capabilities have accounted for more than 1,300 total yards and 20 touchdowns through five weeks of play.

“One of the most impressive things about him has been his poise,” Miller detailed. “He never gets too high or too low, and he practices the same way. It’s refreshing when you know exactly what you’re going to get from him every play, and I think it’s caused the players around him to elevate because they know he’s going to be consistent.”

Emerson opened District 3-5A Division II play at Frisco’s David Kuykendall Stadium Thursday, Sept. 21 against Denton and won 69-6. Hawkins completed 16 of his 20 passes for 261 yards and five total touchdowns in the victory.