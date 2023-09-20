Euless Trinity, North Crowley to square off on Friday Night Football, streaming live on WFAA+

A pivotal district clash between the top two teams in District 3-6A will stream live Friday night at 7:30

FORT WORTH, Texas — An up-and-coming program that has climbed it's way into the Top 10 in the state rankings will square off with one of the most established programs in the state this week on Friday Night Football.

The 10th-ranked North Crowley Panthers have burst on the statewide scene over the last couple seasons, with a 12-1 campaign and a berth in the regional semifinals in 2022, and a 4-0 start to the 2023 season. Now they face their first big challenge within district play, as they face a Euless Trinity program that won three state championships in their history and is one of the most recognizable programs in Texas.

Euless Trinity is in their second season under new head coach Aaron Lineweaver -- the son of legendary coach Steve Lineweaver, who led the Trojans to their three state championships in 2005, 2007 and 2009. The younger Lineweaver is aiming to restore Trinity to the proud tradition of a generation ago and bring the Trojans back to the pinnacle of Texas high school football. This season, his young program is led by star running back Josh Bell, who has run for 747 yards and nine touchdowns in the Trojans four games this season.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are off to a 4-0 start thanks to an offense that is averaging 60 points per game. Yes, 60. Quarterback Chris Jimerson leads the way, already combining for 17 touchdowns on the year. Jimerson has thrown for 996 yards and 12 touchdowns, while running for another 277 yards and five more TDs.

The winner of this game will be in the drivers seat to win a District 3-6A championship this season, as North Crowley, Euless Trinity and Crowley are the three frontrunners in district play this season. Euless Trinity beat Boswell, another potential contender in district play, last week. North Crowley defeated Paschal 62-0 last week, in their district opener.