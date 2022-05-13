Allen Eagles head coach Chad Morris is stepping down after one season

Morris joined the Allen Eagles football program in the Spring of 2021, and he led the team to an 11-3 record.

ALLEN, Texas — Allen High School announced Friday that its head football coach, Chad Morris, will be stepping down after one season with the Eagles.

Morris joined the Allen program in spring of 2021. He led the Eagles to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the UIL Texas playoffs.

“I am so thankful to Allen ISD for the chance to work with an amazing group of student-athletes and a dedicated coaching staff,” Morris said. “Allen is a top-notch school system that prioritizes students above all else. I want to thank Superintendent Dr. Robin Bullock, the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Athletic Director Kim Garner for their unwavering support over the past year.”

According to the school, Morris has an opportunity to return to college football. It's unclear where Morris might be headed in the college football ranks.

Before leading the Eagles football program, he coached at numerous Division I universities, including Tulsa (offensive coordinator), Clemson (offensive coordinator), SMU (head coach), Arkansas (head coach) and Auburn (offensive coordinator).

Prior to his collegiate coaching career, Morris coached for numerous Texas high schools, including Eustace High School (1994-97), Elysian Fields High School (1998-99), Bay City High School (2000-02), Stephenville High School (2003-07) and Lake Travis High School (2008-09).

“I want to thank Coach Morris for the passion he brought to the Allen Eagles football program,” Bullock said. “Coach Morris has an amazing ability to connect with student-athletes on a personal level, and I wish him all the best in his return to college football.”

Allen ISD officials said the athletics department will immediately begin searching for candidates to fill the head coach position.