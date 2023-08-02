Duncanville boys basketball interim coach named new girls basketball head coach

He served as the interim head coach for the nationally ranked Duncanville boys team as David Peavy was given a one-year suspension.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from February, when the district announced its girls basketball coach at the time was under investigation for allegedly violating one-year UIL suspension.

The Duncanville girl's basketball team, which has 11 state titles in its program history, has a new head coach.

Duncanville ISD officials announced Neiman Ford – who served as interim head coach for the Duncanville boy's basketball team during David Peavy's one-year suspension for UIL violations – would lead the Pantherettes next season.

Ford joined the Duncanville High School boys basketball program as the assistant head coach in 2018 and later led the team to a 29-1 season as the interim head coach in 2022. The team opted out of UIL postseason play in 2022-23 after having its state title stripped from the year before due to using an ineligible player.

ESPN ranked the Duncanville boys team No. 3 in the nation last season.

“As a former assistant coach at the collegiate level, I know first-hand the importance of leading a program that is dedicated to developing and supporting the whole student-athlete,” Ford said in a statement. “I’m all about having a winning program and ensuring that our student-athletes are equipped for the next phases of their life."

Ford takes over another perennial power in the high school basketball scene on the girls side, which has its own shadows of controversy.

WFAA reported in February that former girls coach LaJeanna Howard was under investigation after she allegedly violated her one-year UIL suspension. In October 2022, Howard was issued a one-year suspension from the UIL due to recruiting and "school practice and game restrictions" violations. She was also given three years of probation and a reprimand from the UIL.

The UIL also banned the varsity girls team from the 2022-23 season's playoffs.

At the time, Duncanville ISD did not elaborate on what led to this most recent investigation during Howard's suspension. District officials said Howard was placed on administrative leave.

Jason Rogers served as the interim head coach for the Duncanville girls last season and led the team to a 26-5 record and the District 11-6A title. Of the five losses, four of them were to out-of-state opponents. The Pantherettes beat 6A state champion San Antonio Clark, 6A state runner-up DeSoto (twice), nationally ranked Conway (Ark.), 5A state No. 1-ranked Lubbock Monterey and 4A state champion Waco La Vega.

Now, Ford will lead the girls team which is now eligible for UIL postseason play during the 2023-24 season.

“I am honored that [Ford] has accepted our head girls’ basketball coaching position," Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith said. "Coach Ford has a track record of success on the court, and he is fully equipped to hit the ground running.”