Duncanville star basketball player Ron Holland de-commits from Texas, reopens recruitment

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville five-star recruit Ron Holland announced on his social media platforms on Friday that he was de-committing from the University of Texas at Austin and reopening his recruitment.

"I want to take this time to thank head coach RT and the entire Texas coaching staff for their consideration," Holland said in the post. "I would also like to thank the Longhorn Nation for all their love and support."

The 6-foot-8 forward said while he has chosen to reopen his recruitment, Texas will still be one of his top schools of choice.

Holland is one of the top high school basketball players in the country, ranked second by ESPN and fourth by 247Sports. He was also named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Holland won three straight state championships at Duncanville (2020, 2021, 2022), though two of them come with asterisks.

(The 2020 title is claimed by the school, however there was no championship game played that year due to the COVID shutdown. The 2022 title was vacated by the school, due to a recruiting violation.)

In March, he played in the McDonald's All-American game, posting 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.