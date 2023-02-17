Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson coming to Texas for XFL season-openers

Johnson will be making stops in Arlington and Houston on Saturday and then in San Antonio on Sunday.

“Big @XFL2023 opening weekend kicks off this Saturday. Pumped to see all our players light it up in our league of grit, passion and second chances. I’ll be attending all four games this weekend. Man, I’m excited for our players. Don’t forget @MarquetteKing too! #XFL #player54,” Johnson said in a tweet on Thursday.

Johnson bought the league in August 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season after five weeks.

"Playing in the NFL was my goal and that didn't happen," Johnson said during the relaunch announcement. "The moment Dany (Garcia) said let's buy the XFL, I thought, 'Wow, what an incredible opportunity for us to create opportunities for players out there to live their dreams, live their passions and take care of their families.'"

Johnson's ownership group includes his ex-wife and current business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital.

XFL Week 1 Schedule:

Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, TDECU Stadium

Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades, 2 p.m. Saturday, Choctaw Stadium

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, 2 p.m. Sunday, Alamodome