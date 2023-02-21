From the hardwood to the grass | Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale meets with USWNT ahead SheBelieves Cup in Frisco

Ogunbowale, who is a former high school standout soccer player, watched USWNT train, and also took to the pitch to show off her skills.

FRISCO, Texas — From the hardwood to the grass, Dallas Wings All-WNBA guard Arike Ogunbowale got an opportunity Tuesday to meet with the members of the United States Women’s National Soccer team.

USWNT is at Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the final matches of the SheBelieves Cup. The team currently leads the standings after beating Japan 1-0 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Ogunbowale, who is a former high school standout soccer player, watched USWNT train, and also took to the pitch to show off her skills.

The Wings’ point leader presented midfielder Rose Lavelle with a customized “Lavelle” Dallas Wings jersey and Lavelle gave her an official USWNT kit.

It was a great moment between the two -- who have a special connection. Lavelle, a University of Wisconsin alum, attended school with Ogunbowale’s older brother, Dare Ogunbowale – a running back with the Houston Texas.

The SheBelieves Cup involves the women’s teams for Canada, Japan, Brazil and the U.S. All four teams use the tournament to prep for the Women’s World Cup taking place this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

USWNT is scheduled to take on Brazil at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

If you want to catch Ogunbowale on the hardwood, get ready for the Wings' first game of the 2023 WNBA season on Saturday, May 20. They'll take on the Atlanta Dream on their homecourt at College Park Arena in Arlington. The Wings have made the playoffs four of their first seven seasons in Dallas. Let's hope the trend continues this year.