The Dallas Cowboys have announced that they will officially introduce Mike McCarthy as their new head coach at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Just a day after the Cowboys confirmed Jason Garrett would not coach the team in 2020, reports emerged that the former head coach of the Green Bay Packers would step into the role.

Mike McCarthy was reported to be interviewing for the role over the weekend for two days. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed his interview with The Associated Press.

McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006–2018, winning the Super Bowl in 2010.

More Cowboys news from WFAA: