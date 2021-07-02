Dallas Cowboys chosen for HBO's Hard Knocks this August

For the third time, "America's Team" will be in the spotlight, as HBO's Hard Knocks chronicles training camp

DALLAS — The 2021 Dallas Cowboys are rife with intrigue. And HBO agrees.

HBO and the NFL announced Friday morning that the Cowboys will be in the spotlight again as the choice for "Hard Knocks."

This will be the third time HBO has chosen the Cowboys, along with the 2002 and 2008 training camps. No other NFL team has appeared more than twice, and only two franchises -- the Bengals and Rams -- have appeared more than once.

The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at NFL training camps, with cameras inside coaches offices, and an in-depth look at how teams finalize their rosters for the regular season.

This year's show will debut on Aug. 10 and run for five weeks. Hard Knocks airs on Tuesday nights and run up until Sept. 7, two days before the Cowboys open their 2021 season with a road tilt against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas has a myriad of storylines to follow, led of course by the return of quarterback Dak Prescott. His gruesome broken ankle suffered last October was one of the touchstone moments of the 2020 NFL season.

Prescott's return to the practice fields this spring were a welcome sign for Cowboys fans -- and seeing him on the field in Oxnard, taking those next steps toward playing in a real game again, will be a juicy storyline for HBO's documentarians.