Cowboys to open NFL season against Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will begin the 2021 season in front of a nationally televised audience on Sept. 9. Dallas will visit Tom Brady and the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL's season opener.



The game will kick off the inaugural season of the league's new 17-game schedule. The rest of the NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. central time Wednesday on an NFL Network special.



The Cowboys look to rebound from an 8-8 season in which they missed the playoffs. Dak Prescott is expected to return from a fractured ankle suffered last season.