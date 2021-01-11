TCU fans, community leaders prepare for new era after departure of Gary Patterson

“He’s definitely brought TCU up to some tremendous heights,” former player Julius Lewis said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fans, former players and community leaders are reacting to the news that Gary Patterson is no longer the head football coach at TCU. Patterson arrived at TCU in 1998 and took over as head coach in 2001.

Since taking over, Patterson’s had a lot of success – TCU won a Rose Bowl and dominated Texas after joining the Big 12.

“Now when you see TCU on the schedule they know they (other teams) have to put more focus into it, because regardless of who is on the team, what kind of talent they have, they know that when you play TCU it’s going to be a hard game,” Lewis said.

Aside from success on the field, Patterson’s time in Fort Worth is remembered for other reasons, too.

“He’s helped families put food on their tables for the past 20 years, several coaching staffs, people in and out, families, support staff, he’s just helped them out for the past 20 years,” Lewis said.

“Kelsey and Gary are among the most giving people I know,” former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “They are just the kind of people with big hearts, when the community says can you, they say 'Yes, how quickly.'”

Betsy’s grateful for the Patterson’s work across Fort Worth.

“They have the Patterson Foundation that’s worked closely with children, given books, and tutoring and all kinds of things to help underprivileged children,” Price added. “They are big animal lovers, just like I am, and they’ve worked very close with the animal control and the saving hope foundation to help us get to a no kill shelter.”

Price and Lewis both wish them well in their next chapter.