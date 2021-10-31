Gary Patterson out as TCU head football coach

Special assistant to the head coach Jerry Kill will serve as interim head coach.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gary Patterson is out at TCU.

WFAA has confirmed the Horned Frogs and their long-time head coach have mutually agreed to part ways. Patterson has been the program’s head man since he took over on an interim basis in 2000.

"We are grateful to Gary and Kelsey Patterson and appreciate everything they have meant to TCU and the Fort Worth community," said TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati in a statement. "Chancellor Boschini and I met with Coach Patterson today and mutually agreed that the time has come for a new voice and leadership in our football program."

Special assistant to the head coach Jerry Kill will take over as interim head coach.

"We asked him (Patterson) to continue on as our head coach for the remainder of the season, and take on a different role in 2022, but he believed it was in the team’s and TCU’s best interests to begin the transition immediately," Donati said.

Patterson’s tenure with the program saw the Horned Frogs reach new heights. Since he became TCU’s full-time head coach in 2001, the Frogs have played in 17 bowl games, including three New Year’s Six bowls.