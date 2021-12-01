SMU, North Texas to play in inaugural bowls to cap off their 2021 seasons

SMU will be playing in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, while North Texas is staying in the D-FW area to play in the Frisco Football Classic.

DALLAS — It's bowl season! And this year, a couple of local college teams will be playing the final games of their seasons later this month.

The SMU Mustangs (8-4) will be playing against the University of Virginia in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston. This is SMU's 19th bowl game in its history.

According to a news release by the Mustangs, this will be the first college football bowl game to be played at the historic ballpark. This game is set for Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. CT.

"We are excited to be invited to the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl," said SMU Director of Athletics Rick Hart in the news release. "Our student-athletes worked hard this season to reach our goal of making the post-season and this will provide a truly unique and first-of-its kind student-athlete experience in playing at Fenway Park against an ACC team."

This bowl game will also cap off a season that ended with SMU head coach Sonny Dykes leaving for the TCU Horned Frogs after four seasons. The Mustangs hired former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee to replace Dykes.

Over in Denton, the North Texas Mean Green (6-6) are getting ready for their bowl matchup against Miami (Ohio) - and they won't have to travel very far.

The Mean Green is set to play in the inaugural Frisco Football Classic at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

"We are honored to be selected to play in the Frisco Football Classic," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and Director of Athletics Wren Baker in a news release. "This is a tremendous opportunity for our fans to show the country what makes the Mean Green Family special with a big turnout for a game in our backyard, and a chance for our program to continue building on its strong finish to the season."

The Frisco Football Classic is North Texas' 13th bowl berth and its fifth in six seasons.