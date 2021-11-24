It's official: SMU's new head football coach is former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee

Lashlee was Miami's offensive coordinator for two seasons. He had the same role on Sonny Dykes' staff with the Mustangs in 2018 and 2019.

DALLAS — SMU has named Rhett Lashlee as its new head coach. He had been Miami's offensive coordinator for two seasons. He had the same role on Sonny Dykes' staff with the Mustangs in 2018 and 2019.

Dykes, son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, left after four seasons at SMU and is expected to be introduced as Texas Christian University’s new coach on Tuesday to replace Gary Patterson. Dykes joined SMU in 2018 and led the program through three successful seasons in which the team was eligible for bowl games in 2019 (10-2) and 2020 (7-3). TCU and Patterson parted ways on Oct. 31 following a loss to Kansas State that put the Horned Frogs at 3-5 at that point of the season, and just 1-4 in Big 12 play.

The Dallas Morning News reported earlier this week that SMU lost five top recruits on Wednesday afternoon alone for the classes of 2022 and 2023 as speculation over Dykes' departure began growing.

TCU has yet to announce anything further about the Dykes hire, but the TCU Athletics Twitter account tweeted a voice message Monday that was nothing but the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" theme song.

Lashlee will now return to SMU after holding the offensive coordinator role for two seasons, in 2018 and 2019.

"Rhett's ability to connect with recruits, his passion and love for his players and his alignment with our vision and values are among the many reasons he has been selected to lead SMU Football," SMU Director of Athletics Rick Hart wrote in a Monday news release. "We will provide Rhett with the support and resources he needs to bring a championship to the Hilltop, and are thrilled to welcome Rhett back to SMU."

The 38-year-old Lashlee has been an offensive coordinator for six schools over the past 11 seasons and was a two-time finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's best assistant coach.

"I am humbled and excited to be returning to SMU to lead Dallas' College Football Team," Lashlee wrote in the news release. "My family and I look forward to engaging the community and continuing to strengthen the program's ties to the city. On the field, we want to build on the foundation of success we've established and compete for - and win - championships."

Monday's news comes after a whirlwind weekend full of college football coaching hires. OU's Lincoln Riley is now officially the head coach at the University of Southern California.