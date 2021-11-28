Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU to become head coach at USC

Reports of Riley's pending departure from OU come after the Sooners lost to Oklahoma State for a shot at the Big 12 Championship game.

NORMAN, Okla. — Another college football shake-up is in the mix, and this time the Oklahoma Sooners are on the cusp of losing one of their own.

OU's Lincoln Riley is expected to become the next head football coach at the University of Southern California, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel.

The news of Riley's expected departure after five years comes after the Sooners (10-2) lost to Oklahoma State Saturday night for a chance at the Big 12 Championship game.

For the first time since 1998, the Big 12 Championship game will not feature Oklahoma or the Texas Longhorns. Instead, Oklahoma State and Baylor will compete on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Riley's career as head coach of the Sooners includes a 55-10 record, four Big 12 Championships and three appearances in the College Football Playoff. This year, OU will have neither.

On the USC side, the Trojans fired their head coach, Clay Helton, in September after seven seasons. The Trojans finished this season at 4-7.

An announcement of Riley's new gig is expected within 24 hours, according to Thamel.

In the North Texas area, college football fans are still waiting for the expected announcement of SMU's Sonny Dykes becoming the new head coach at TCU.

The Mustangs played their final game of the season Saturday, which they lost 34-31 to Tulsa. SMU finished 8-4 for the season.