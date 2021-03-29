Houston tops Oregon State for trip to the Final Four

The second-seeded Cougars beat the 12th-seeded Beavers to advance in the Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 in the NCAA Tournament and reach the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.

Quentin Grimes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:21 left and Marcus Sasser finished with a game-high 20 points.

Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead the 12th-seeded Beavers, who were trying to become the lowest-seeded team ever to make the Final Four.

67-61, Houston. Oregon State covers. The Coogs are heading to their first Final Four since 1984.



It's either Baylor or Arkansas on Saturday for a trip to national title game. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) March 30, 2021

Houston built its big lead behind a dominant defense but poor shooting after halftime allowed Oregon State to rally.

For the first time since 1984, @UHCougarMBK is headed to the Final 4! Let’s do this, Coogs! 🏀 #ForTheCity #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/wtmg9MVpw0 — University of Houston (@UHouston) March 30, 2021

Highlights from Houston vs. Oregon State

Marcus Sasser heating up with 3 early threes ♨️@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HxelxmqV8K — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 29, 2021

Houston has a 17-pt halftime lead thanks to Marcus Sasser’s game-high 11pts 💪@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/U2niwUNZg3 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 30, 2021

