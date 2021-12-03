Report: Former Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers to transfer from Ohio State

Ewers was the number one quarterback prospect in the class of 2022 before he graduated early and reclassified to the class of 2021.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Quinn Ewers, the Southlake Carroll quarterback who opted out of his senior year of high school to enroll at Ohio State, is entering the transfer portal, according to Yahoo Sports! Pete Thamel.

Ewers made headlines earlier in 2021 when he signed Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals that totaled to over one million dollars.

2021 was a red-shirt year for Ewers, who took just two snaps for the Buckeyes this season.