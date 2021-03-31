Baylor, Houston fans and alumni ready for this weekend's Final Four

Baylor hasn’t played in the Final Four in more than 70 years and Houston hasn’t been back since the '80s.

DALLAS — It is an exciting time for fans and alumni at Baylor and the University of Houston as both of their teams will play this weekend in the Final Four. Baylor defeated Arkansas Monday night and Houston took down Arizona State.

Baylor hasn’t played in the Final Four in more than 70 years and Houston hasn’t been back since the ’80s.

Grapevine Faith Coach Matt Sayman played for Baylor from 2000 to 2004.

“Waking up this morning was awesome,” Sayman said. “It was just such a great feeling to see them have that success. To see Coach Drew have the success and the staff that they deserve for everything that they’ve gone through.”

Sayman’s senior season was Coach Drew’s first season at Baylor. Since taking over he’s led the program to three Elite Eights and now the Final Four.

“It is so much to do with Coach Drew and the person that he is and the staff that he’s been able to have with him the last 18 years,” Sayman said.

Jennifer Rutledge is the DFW Chapter President for the University of Houston Alumni Association. Rutledge says there are 11,000 Cougar alumni in the DFW area.

She is thrilled with the success of the basketball team.

“I think it’s just so amazing to see where we were and how we’ve just gradually gotten better and better and better,” Rutledge said. “We’re nationally known and nationally ranked and people are going to know the University of Houston.”

Sayman said it will be very difficult to beat Baylor.

“They shoot the three really well and because of that, the paint is wide open. Last night you just saw the speed and quickness,” he said. “To me, how do you guard them? That’s my question”

Rutledge says Houston is up to the task.