Duncanville 5-star prospect Ron Holland signs with G League Ignite after de-committing from Texas

The signing comes just over a month after de-committing from the University of Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville five-star recruit Ron Holland announced on his Instagram page Thursday that he had signed with G League Ignite.

The 5-star recruit posted a photo that depicted him in the G League Ignite uniform.

The details of Holland's G League contract were not publicly available.

Holland, the nation’s No. 1 recruit, had previously signed with Texas but de-committed from the Longhorns in late April.

"I want to take this time to thank head coach RT and the entire Texas coaching staff for their consideration," Holland said in the post. "I would also like to thank the Longhorn Nation for all their love and support."

Holland won three straight state championships at Duncanville (2020, 2021, 2022), though two of them come with asterisks.

(The 2020 title is claimed by the school, however there was no championship game played that year due to the COVID shutdown. The 2022 title was vacated by the school due to a recruiting violation.)

In March, he played in the McDonald's All-American game, posting 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Ignite, founded in 2020, plays a 30-game schedule against the G League’s 29 other NBA-affiliated teams.

Holland will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. An ESPN Mock draft projected Holland as the sixth overall pick in next year’s draft.