It's the final Monday in Surprise for the Rangers. Cole Hamels is making a start for AAA Round Rock on the back field.

But most of the big league club is meeting with MLBPA director Tony Clark.

"We're all confused at what's going on," Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said. "Like, we believe there's a lot of rules that haven't been taken serious from the other side, and we want answers about it."

Specifically, they want answers as to why so many big name free agents remain unsigned this offseason.

"You're seeing the best players having career years, and they're doing the right thing, and they go into the offseason, and nobody offers them not even one deal?" Elvis said. "It worries us, for sure."

The players frustrations, real enough that the word 'strike' was floated out there. But losing baseball -- is that a realistic possibility?

"Uhhh, well yeah. I think as a union we're... there's no equality. We don't feel right, and fair from both sides. It's gonna be a problem."

Now, the league and its players are just 15 months into a new CBA, so understand, this isn't something that's being discussed as imminent.

"We would love for the next hundred years to never have to through what they did in '94," Rangers pitcher Jake Diekman said. "But..."

But... you do what you have to do sometimes.

"We love that we have this opportunity that we get to play this game of baseball," Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels said, "so we're just trying to be as honorable as possible, and you know, get the same respect from the other side."

© 2018 WFAA