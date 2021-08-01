Dale Hansen Unplugged: 'We're not a beacon to the world anymore'

Dale Hansen sounds off on the pro-Trump mob that breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday in a way that only he can.

DALLAS — Dale Hansen sounds off on the pro-Trump mob that breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday in a way that only he can.

I've always accepted what I've lost in my life: the jobs I've lost, my favorite teams losing, even the family members and friends I've lost.

Good friends lost, because of the politics in this country now...and I will probably lose more tonight.

But I can't accept, and I won't stay silent when we lose America.

And yesterday, the country that I have loved with its warts and all for 72 years, is gone.

We're not the shining city on a hill.

We're not a beacon to the world anymore.