Dale's Extra Point: This man has been caught in some lies, has cheated to get ahead, but keeps proving haters wrong

"You might not be happy with the role he has now, but he's got people all over America who support him."

A friend of mine sent me this and in these troubled times I think it's something we all need to think about.

There's been a lot of hate thrown around the last few days about a man who is a constant winner and an overachiever. And that's what the people who love him like about him.

But we've all chosen up our sides and we don't like the people who chose the other team.

Oh he has been caught in some lies. He has cheated to get ahead, but he keeps proving the haters wrong.

Some people are just jealous of a man who has the money he does, a beautiful wife who is younger than him, a former model from a foreign country.

Now he did leave another woman and a child behind to be with her, but he's not the only one who's done that.

And while some people continue to argue that all his money and all the winning he did was because he was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time. He's proving those people wrong, too.

You might not be happy with the role he has now, but he's got people all over America who support him. And when he shows up, love him or hate him, we all watch.

It's probably only going to get worse from here, but whether you like him or not, whether you agree or not, you cannot deny...

Tom Brady has made Tampa Bay great again.