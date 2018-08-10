DALLAS — Vice President Mike Pence visited North Texas Monday in the GOP's fight to keep Congress red. Pence spoke at campaign events in two of the tightest races in Texas.

First, Pence spoke at a rally at the Hilton Dallas Park Cities for Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Dallas), who is in a close race with Democratic challenger Colin Allred, an activist and a former NFL player.

Pence said North Texas will be a pivotal region in deciding whether Democrats win control of the House. "The other side is determined to win back a majority and the road to their majority comes right through Pete's district," said Pence. "So while they talk about a blue wave, let's make sure the red wave starts here."

Pence went on to speak at a private fundraiser for Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), which was closed to the press. Cruz is also in a tight race with Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso).

"Conventional wisdom is this is going to be a tough year to keep the house, but I think we all know what President Donald Trump thinks of conventional wisdom," said Pence.

At the rally for Sessions, Pence talked about job growth, the economy, and tax cuts. He praised the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and said that ICE will not be abolished.

"It's a choice between results and resistance," Pence said. "It's almost hard to believe all we've gotten done, but it wouldn't have been possible without the leadership of Congressman Pete Sessions."

"This is a cultural war that we are engaged in," said Sessions. "We need to stand for making America great again, and we need to stand for making sure that Republicans hold the majority."

Pence is the latest GOP heavyweight to campaign for Cruz in Texas. President Trump has said that he will rally in Texas this month for Cruz. Donald Trump, Jr. rallied for him last week in Wichita Falls.

If the voter rolls are any indication, Texans are fired up for the midterms. A record 15.6 million Texans are now registered to vote --1.6 million of them are new voters. The last day to register to vote is October 9.

