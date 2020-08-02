FORT WORTH, Texas — Cupid Shuffle won the junior market steer grand champion award Friday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and will be sold Saturday. Winners in recent years have sold for close to $200,000.

Ryder Day, 12, of Meadow, Texas became emotional talking to reporters after a judge named his steer the winner. He said the money will pay for college for him and his brother.

“It’s too much to think about,” Day said. “After we pay for college, me and my brother, we’ll help build our ranch up. Just like my parents and my grandparents and their parents before them.”

On a lighter note, Day shared the story behind the steer’s unusual name.

“The day we brought him back from the pasture, was on Valentine’s Day,” Day said. Whenever we were working with him, he was like moving around, so he shuffled around. So, we called him 'The Cupid Shuffle.'”

The win is bittersweet, as Day will have to say goodbye to the steer he helped raise for over a year.

“He’s got such a good personality,” Day said.

The pair of winners will part ways Saturday morning, the last day of the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

