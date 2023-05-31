Perspective: By passing the CROWN Act, Texas chose to be on the right side of history

A Black woman's crown, their hair, should not offend you. If representation truly matters, everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Texas has chosen to be on the right side of history.

In a matter of months, House Bill 567 -- otherwise known as the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair -- will become law.

This news is personal to me.

As a journalist, you never want to become part of the story. But when Representative Rhetta Bowers (D-Garland), who has been an unwavering champion of the CROWN Act in Texas for years, asked me to testify on its behalf during the 87th legislative session in 2021, my response was a resounding yes.

When other members of the media have asked me about how I came to this decision, my response has been simple: “If not me, then who?”

Why? Because we are only five decades removed from the civil rights movement. And because it's time we disrupt the narrative -- or at least expand what it means to be a journalist.

Two years ago, I created an original WFAA series to amplify the need for the CROWN Act in Texas. Called ROOTED, that series explored the foundation of the CROWN Act and Black hair discrimination.

Since then, I've had the privilege to testify not once but three times in support of this work, while continuing to amplify this message.

All this is because of Rep. Bowers' championing of the cause. Throughout this fight, she's stood her ground to ensure that political parties on both sides of the aisle have come to understand the magnitude of this cause.

And soror-rep, we thank you!

It’s about time Texas showed the world that representation truly matters. In a day and age when it's easy to vote along party lines if a bill doesn’t directly impact you, Texas decided this year to finally say "enough."

On Sept. 1, the CROWN Act will finally take effect in this great state where I was born and bred. It's necessary legislation.

To anyone who called it "the bad hair bill," or used any other derogatory language regarding it, I ask: How bad is it now?

I’ll end this piece the same way I started a commentary years ago when people made a mockery of a natural hairstyle I wore on-air.

I’m putting the world on notice -- that a Black woman's crown, their hair, should not offend you. Because if representation truly matters, everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin.

Hopefully this law, the CROWN Act, will allow the rest of us to feel comfortable, too.

Moving forward, I hope you all find the courage to embrace those around you, so that legislation such as the CROWN Act won't be necessary.