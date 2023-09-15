Birmingham police say Johnny Mims, director for the Minor High School Band, was stun-gunned and arrested after refusing to comply with orders to stop performing.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A high school band director from the Birmingham area was arrested after police say he refused to tell his students to stop playing following the conclusion of a Thursday night football game. Police said Minor High School teacher Johnny Mims was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest following the incident.

According to the police statement issued after Mims' arrest, Thursday's game between Minor and Jackson-Olin High School had concluded, but both bands were continuing to perform music.

Officers approached the leadership of both schools' bands requesting they end the performances in an attempt to clear the stadium. Officials said while the Jackson-Olin band complied, the Minor students continued to play, specifically saying that Mims "did not comply with multiple requests" to stop and that Mims "instructed his band to continue performing."

Police officers say they then decided to place Mims into custody, but the band director refused to place his hands behind his back for arrest. The arresting officer then said Mims pushed him, at which point a Taser was deployed and Mims was subsequently arrested.

Mims was taken to UAB hospital for examination following protocol after stun-gun use. He was discharged from the hospital and immediately taken to Birmingham City Jail. He has since been released on bond.

The internal affairs division of BPD says it investigates all incidents where an officer uses force during an arrest.