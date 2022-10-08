Judge denies request to order Texas DPS to release information related to Uvalde school shooting

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez sued the agency, saying it ignored his request for their records.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin judge says the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has jurisdiction over its records related to troopers' actions during the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski learned the judge denied a request made by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to order the DPS to release information related to the shooting. Gutierrez represents Uvalde.

Plohetski reports that the issue also largely rests on how Gutierrez submitted his request.

"We argued and continue to argue that our public information request was valid," Gutierrez said Wednesday. "It is high time the public gets the information it deserves."

A coalition of over a dozen media companies, including KVUE and the Austin American Statesman, has sued separately to require the DPS to release information on its role during the Uvalde shooting.

The DPS has withheld most information related to the shooting and has offered conflicting accounts regarding law enforcement's response.

KVUE and other media organizations have submitted dozens of Public Information Act requests to DPS. That act states that every person is entitled, unless otherwise expressly provided by law, to complete information about the actions of public officials and employees like DPS troopers.

The media coalition submitted an amicus letter in support of Gutierrez’s request because our TPIA requests seek some of the same records named in his lawsuit.

