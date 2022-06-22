Texas senator sues DPS for records from school shooting at Robb Elementary

Sen. Roland Gutierrez is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety for the records related to the tragedy in Uvalde, saying "families deserve to know the truth."

UVALDE, Texas — Senator Roland Gutierrez is suing Texas DPS for the complete records of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, saying "families deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day."

19 children and 2 teachers were murdered by a gunman armed with an assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of expensive ammunition.

In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, June 22, Sen. Gutierrez states:

"In the wake of the senseless tragedy, the people of Uvalde and Texas have demanded answers from their government. To date, they have been met with lies, misstatements, and shifts of blame."

Senator Gutierrez hopes that this lawsuit will help families get the answers they need.

This comes after Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin released a statement Tuesday saying records related to the May 24's shooting at Robb Elementary will not be released.

The statement says the Uvalde District Attorney requested the City of Uvalde not release any evidence related to the law enforcement response until all investigations are done, at which point leaders will evaluate the relevant material.

Also on Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw spoke at a Texas Senate special legislative committee hearing, saying the Uvalde District Attorney also requested DPS not release anything from the investigation yet. He believes the records will eventually be released to the public.

