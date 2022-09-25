'Answers have not been given': Four months later, raw emotions remain in Uvalde; families still seek accountability

"There were kids saying, ‘We don’t wanna go back to school,’” Pastor Daniel Myers said.

UVALDE, Texas — Passing through Uvalde’s Main Street, signs hung across town aim to uplift.

“You see a lot of signs that say ‘Uvalde Strong,’" said Pastor Daniel Myers with Tabernacle of Worship Church.

The signs tout unity. Myers knows much of his community is still reeling from the tragedy.

"We’re divided,” Myers said. “No one ever knew something like this was waiting to happen.

Little glimpses of sorrow fill the memorial site in front of Robb Elementary School. They reveal a deep pain that still overshadows the small town.

"The families are still very hurt,” Myers said. “Answers have not been given, and they’re hurting.”

Four months have passed since the May 24 shooting that led to the loss of 19 students and two teachers.

“There’s no healing right now,” Myers said.

Within the walls of his small church, Myers has met with families of both the victims and survivors to offer them support.

Before the new school year began, Myers held support sessions to allow children and parents to vent.

"There were kids saying, ‘We don’t wanna go back to school,’” Myers said. “They were scared, terrified to go back to school."

Now, his church is a makeshift office for California-based attorney Charles Bonner with the Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner.

“Parents are suffering because they see their children suffering,” Bonner said.

He works to bring the families justice and accountability. Last month, Bonner filed a $27 billion lawsuit on behalf of Uvalde families for the people they lost and the trauma they live with now.

“A little girl told us this scene, hearing this gunshot and the screams keep running through her mind, and that she has this fear that this is gonna happen again to her,” Bonner said.

For Myers, the countless stories of pain he has heard over the last few months have brought him to tears.

“That hurts,” Myers said. “These are 19 children that were killed. How can I be silent? I have grandkids that age.”

Four months later, for many in Uvalde, the pain is still too raw.