New elementary school in Uvalde could be completed by October 2024

On Monday, the school board detailed a new timeline for construction. School board trustees want a general idea of the new school's design by mid-November.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde leaders hope to have a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary finished by October of 2024.

Monday, the school board detailed a new timeline for construction. School board trustees want a general idea of the new school's design by mid-November.

A special team of parents, teachers, and trustees are currently gathering ideas for the new campus. They plan to tour a few school buildings around Austin to inform their decision by the end of the month. They will also hear the community's thoughts at five special meetings between September and the end of November.

Project managers hope to begin construction in June. They also plan to pay particularly close attention to school safety and security.

As far as location, architects have identified three potential sites for construction, including one in a field about five minutes from Robb Elementary on the city's south side. They are also looking at land across the street from the middle school and high school. A third possibly location is another property next to Dalton Elementary School.

The funding for the new project will come largely from donations.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.